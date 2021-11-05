Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being very drunk drove a RANGE ROVER at high speed and hit the base of Stung Meanchey at 11 pm on the 4th November 2021 at the base of the southern Stung Meanchey flyover along Street 271 in Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white RANGE ROVER with license plate Phnom Penh 2AF-6663, along Street 271 from south to east at high speed. As soon as it reached the scene, it oversteered and hit the base of the Stung Meanchey flyover, causing severe damage to the front, but fortunately no one was injured.

After the accident, the owner of the car got out of the car and escaped, leaving the car at the scene. NKD