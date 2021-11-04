Ratanakkiri Province: A traffic accident happened on National Road 78, about 300 meters east of the Yak Loam roundabout, in Sil village, Yak Loam commune, Banlung city, Ratanakkiri province, after a car overtaking hit a motorbike coming in the opposite direction.

As a result, an unidentified young man died immediately at the scene, while the driver and four passengers in a silver TOYOTA RAV4 with license plate Phnom Penh 2M-6794, escaped.

The driver, named Eng So Un, Male, 28 years old, from Pring Village, Pring Commune, Ponhea Krek District, Tbong Khmum Province, later came in and confessed in front of the police that he had been dazzled by the sun, causing the accident.



According to a source from the local police, the accident happened at 5:30 in the morning on November 3, 2021, and after colliding head-on, the motorcycle was trapped under the car and dragged for about 25 meters.



After the incident, the provincial traffic police, in cooperation with the Yak Laom Administration Post, made a measurement report and waited for the relatives of the victims to accept the body for the traditional ceremony.



The two vehicles were taken by the competent experts to be stored at the provincial police commission, waiting to be processed according to the procedures. MCPN