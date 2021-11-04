Phnom Penh: The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia has announced the organization of the Angkor-Siem Reap International Half Marathon Day.



This year marks the 26th Angkor International Half Marathon, which is scheduled for December 19, 2021.

The event, which used to have more than 10,000 participants, with runners from five continents around the world, is this year is limited to 2,500.



Things have been reduced, such as parties, gatherings, along with some unnecessary programs being eliminated. Runners must have been vaccinated.



Runners are limited to Cambodians and foreigners staying in Cambodia, with only 2,500 allowed to participate.

Before leaving the starting point, masks must be worn for a distance of 200 meters before runners are allowed to remove them.



As the number of participants is limited only to about 2500, the Commission decided to give priority to athletes who registered in the race last year (2020), with registration open from 4th to 22nd November 2021.



Newly registered athletes (those who did not register to run in 2020) can register from November 23 to December 1, 2021.

Both Cambodians and foreigners permanently residing in Cambodia can register at # 79CE0, Street 155, Sangkat Toul Tum Poung 1, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh, Tel: 023 213 525/015 213 525/069 213 525, the website www.cambodia-events.org or email [email protected]