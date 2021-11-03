Thailand: Preliminary information from the border area reported that several Cambodian workers were involved in a traffic accident at around 9 pm on November 2, 2021, in Vang Thong commune, Vang Som Bun district, Sa Kaeo province, Thailand.

The car involved in the accident was carrying a total of 13 Cambodian male and female workers. The driver lost control and swerved and hit a light pole. The dead included two men and three women, and all others inside the vehicle were injured.

The bodies of the victims were immediately taken by Thai special forces, while eight other seriously injured Cambodian workers were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. AREY