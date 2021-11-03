Phnom Penh: Police from the Anti-Drug Crime Department cracked down on drug processing and trafficking, arrested two suspects and confiscated nearly 59 kg of drugs in Phnom Penh



On October 31, 2021 at 14:20, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A5) investigated and cracked down on drug trafficking at Street 360, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 1 Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh, arresting a suspect named Nguyen Wing Ty and a small amount of drugs.



At 15:30 on the same day, specialized forces searched and arrested another suspect, Heng Kimheng, at Room 7, Street 300, Group 19, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

Police detained 2 suspects:

1-Nguyen Wing Ty, male, 26 years old, Vietnamese.

2-Heng Kimheng, Male, 25 years old, Khmer.



B – Captured evidence.

– Methamphetamine (ICE) net weight 3.51 grams.

– Ketamine net weight of 50.42 grams.

– MDMA net weight 1 kg 517.32 grams.

– METHCATHINONE (a stimulant drug closely related to methamphetamine and cathinone. It is also called ephedrone) net weight 46 kg, 774 g.

Total weight 48 kg 345.25 g.

Other unknown substances with a weight of 6 kg 214.36 g.



Currently, the suspects and the above exhibits are being prepared to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure. ANTI-DRUG DEPT