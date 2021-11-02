Siem Reap: According to GRK News, the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie would like to announce the action taken against a soldier of the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie who fired a handgun due to a land dispute at 10:15 p.m. on November 1, 2021 at Sorya Gas Station, Ta Vien Village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

The officer fired one bullet and threw a piece of stone at Hat Sophea, causing minor injuries. Two other shots were reportedly fired from an unknown weapon (possibly by the other side). Shortly after the incident, the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie arrived at the scene to investigate, collected evidence, and brought the officer to the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie Headquarters for further investigation.

Brigadier General Eng Hee, Spokesperson of the National Gendarmerie, informed the public and the media that the Gendarmerie will continue to investigate and find the evidence and deal with individuals involved in this crime with the utmost justice and rigor. At the same time, the Gendarmerie publicly apologizes for the actions of the soldiers of the above Gendarmerie, as well as 2 soldiers of the Kratie Provincial Gendarmerie. POST NEWS