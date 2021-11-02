Kampot Province : According to preliminary information sources, on the afternoon of November 2, 2021, there was a traffic accident on National Road 41 in Laang village, Laang commune, Dong Tong district. Kampot province causing at least seven deaths.

The source said that before the accident, the car was seen traveling from east to west at high speed. It left the and overturned in a canal. Seven people in the car were confirmed as dead.

The bodies of the seven victims are still unidentified, and are said to include four men, three women and a girl.