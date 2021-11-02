Siem Reap: On October 29, 2021 at 10:30, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A7) investigated and cracked down on drug trafficking cases along Vimean Channa Road in Trapeang Por village, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, and arrested 2 male suspects with 20,000 tablets of methamphetamine (WY).



At 17:30 on the same day, the investigation continued to arrest 3 more suspects, including 1 female, at a house in Chrey village, Kandek commune, Bak district, Siem Reap province, where 30,000 more pills were found.



1-Khong Khom, Male, 40 years old,

2-Art Noeut, Male, 40 years old,

3-Sol Sengly, Male, 38 years old,

4-Lim Heng, Male, 51 years old, with Thai nationality.

5-Sim Satya, Female, 38 years old



56,397 tablets of methamphetamine (WY), equal to 5 kg, 075.79 grams were seized.

Currently, the suspects and the evidence are having a case built a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure. ANTI-DRUG DEPT