Phnom Penh: According to the report, two men got drunk and a drinks shop and one pulled out a pistol, which was reported to the Chamkar Mon district authorities at 12:30 AM on November 2, 2021 at “Viren” located along Street 474, corner of 101 in Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkar Morn.

The authorities have not yet revealed the identities of the two men, but a pistol and a Lexus RX300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC 7125 were confiscated.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, two men were seen arriving in the Lexus RX300 to drink in the shop. When he was drunk, the man suddenly pulled out a pistol from his waist and startled everyone in the shop.

The same source said that at that time, a group of plainclothes police officers were having drink nearby contacted the police force of Chamkar Mon District Police Inspectorate to go down to the scene immediately.

Chamkarmon district authorities questioned and searched the car and found a pistol, and decided to bring the two men for questioning at the police station.

However, in the above case, the authorities have not yet said whether the two individuals will be convicted or just educated. KOHSANTEPHEAP