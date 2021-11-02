Phnom Penh: A man driving a CRV at high speed hit a concrete road divider, causing one of the wheels to break. The car did not run out of speed and continued on to hit a house, causing severe damage. The car stopped moving and the driver was knocked unconscious and rescued by local people.

The incident happened at 12 midnight on November 2, 2021 at the new airport traffic light along Russian Federation in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to local sources, before the incident, a man was seen driving a black CRV with license plate Phnom Penh 2H-1950 traveling from east to west at high speed.

After the incident, the local police contacted the professional police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD