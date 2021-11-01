FEATURED Latest Traffic 

‘Fake’ Mercedes Cop Car Towed Away

cne 12 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: General Neth Savoeun, General Commissioner of the National Police, said on November 1, 2021, that orders were sent to the police to tow a luxury Mercedes car with a fake police license plate, sirens and a police logo away. The owner will face further legal action.

The lMercedes with a fake license plate N.P. 2-1449, equipped with a siren and a police insignia, was seen parked in front of the Olympic building in Khan 7 Makara on the morning of November 1, 2021.

“After receiving the information, I ordered the crane to be stored at the road traffic office to take legal action,” said General Neth Savoeun. PPR

You May Also Like

Battambang Monks Test Results Say Influenza

cne 0

Hit And Run Knocks Out Power In Sihanoukville

cne 0

Triton Takes Out Divider- Driver Takes Off On Foot

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *