Phnom Penh: General Neth Savoeun, General Commissioner of the National Police, said on November 1, 2021, that orders were sent to the police to tow a luxury Mercedes car with a fake police license plate, sirens and a police logo away. The owner will face further legal action.

The lMercedes with a fake license plate N.P. 2-1449, equipped with a siren and a police insignia, was seen parked in front of the Olympic building in Khan 7 Makara on the morning of November 1, 2021.

“After receiving the information, I ordered the crane to be stored at the road traffic office to take legal action,” said General Neth Savoeun. PPR