Phnom Penh: In the case of a traffic accident, a sports car collided with PassApp, causing it to overturn, seriously injuring three people, who were immediately sent to hospital.

The incident occurred in Samrong Teav village, Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a modified Toyota with license plate Phnom Penh 2P-2822 was seen driven by a Chinese man in a south-to-north direction until it reached a four-lane intersection. At the same time, a PassApp with license plate Phnom Penh 1HO-0452, was carrying three from west to east, and collided head-on, causing three minor injuries.

After the incident, the local authority and traffic skills of the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate measured and stored to wait for a solution. POST NEWS