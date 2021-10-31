Kampong Cham Province: Joint forces of Kampong Cham Province on October 30, 2021, along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Anti-Drug Department “A5” launched an operation to crack down on illegal drug trafficking in Kampong Cham province. The case, which was reportedly a ‘sting’ operation arrested 3 suspects and confiscated a quantity of drugs.

Three men were arrested; Sat Seiha, 32 years old, from Poipet City, But Sam Ol, 35 years old, of Pailin City, and Soeung Sokly, 37 years old, from Pailin City.

Confiscated exhibits include: 2 large packages of drugs weighing 2,069.27 grams, a black Camry with license plate Pailin 2A-2069 and 3 mobile phones.

Authorities are building a case for court according to legal procedures. NKD