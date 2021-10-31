Stung Treng Province: A bus carrying 7 passengers crashed into a tree in front of it, killing an elderly man at 6:30 am on October 31, 2021 in Chrob village, Kbal Romeas commune, Sesan district, Stung Treng province.

According to the report of Sesan District Police Inspectorate, a white bus with license plate number 3A, 1927, was driving from west to east, lost control and hit a tree between km 25 and 26 at Chrob village, Kbal Romeas commune. .



After the incident, the driver realized that someone was dead and escaped the scene.

The deceased was a 62-year-old man from Chrang 3 Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.



The body was handed over to the family, according to the coordination of Deputy Prosecutor Chea Sopheak of Stung Treng Provincial Court. NKD