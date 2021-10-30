Phnom Penh: Several gunshots were fired on October 29 after a minor traffic accident in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh, causing a victim to be seriously injured .

It is reported that the victim was Chum Piseth, a Cambodian man who is 28 years old.

Witnesses described that before the incident, two cars entered Diamond Island/Koh Pich one after the other. The victim turned to the left, but the murderer overtook the vehicle and hit the mirror. Subsequently, the victim asked the murderer to get out of the car to solve the problem. Unexpectedly, the other driver took out a gun and fired five consecutive shots at the victim, hitting him with two rounds.

After the incident, the victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, while the shooter abandoned his car and escaped.

At present, the police have seized the car and launched a search operation.