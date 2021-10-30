Phnom Penh: At 1:25 am on October 30, 2021, two men and a woman were injured after a Starex car hit the railing of the bridge on January 7, causing the car to overturn along Russian Federation, Sangkat Toek Laak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The silver Star Rich car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AX-6285 was driven by a Chinese man with two passengers.

Before the incident, two Chinese men and a woman were seen driving in a drunken state, traveling from east to west.

After the incident, the police arrived at the location, called an ambulance to take the victims to the hospital for treatment, the police measured and stored the evidence to wait for legal procedures. POST NEWS