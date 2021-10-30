Phnom Penh: A foreign man (confirmed in Chinese language media as a Chinese national) suspected of being drunk drove a car at high speed and crashed into a noodle stall. The female seller was seriously injured and immediately taken to hospital.

The accident happened at 9:40 pm on October 29, 2021 along the Phnom Penh-Hanoi road in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a black Ford car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-8718, driven by a foreign man at high speed. When he arrived at the scene, he swerved to the right and crashed into the noodle stall, injuring the seller and causing damages.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement later. It was reported that the driver was taken for questioning. NKD