Kandal: According to reports on October 28, 2021, a man ate poisonous puffer fish – known as trey kampot, causing death at Ta Kiet Dam, Thmey Village, Svay Ampear Commune, Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province. .

The vistim was named as Thong Boeun, male, 52 years old, from Phum Thmey, Khum Svay Ampear, Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province.

22 cooked ‘kampot’ fish were found at the scene.

The victim took his wife and children to a temporary shelter at the scene to go fishing. On October 28, 2021, at 2:17 AM, the victim and 12-year-old daughter left the shelter to lift the fishing net until 4:00 AM and then returned with young fish, eels, crabs and kampot fish. His wife then took the baby fish, eel and crab to sell at Kramuon market, Prek Dambang commune, Muk Kampoul district. The Kampot puffer fish were left in the shed at the scene.

At 8:15 a.m., she returned to the shelter and saw the victim said he had cooked the Kampot fish to eat. By 10:00 a.m., the victim had dizziness, stiffness and trouble speaking. His wife gave the victim a drink, but there was no relief and she called her son Khon Ravuth to help transport him to the hospital.

When his son took him to a hospital in Wat Chas village, Prek Dambang commune, where he was pronounced dead. This was reported to the Prey Kambang administrative police station.

After receiving the above information, the specialized force cooperated with Prek Dambang Police Station, Svay Ampear Police Station, Prek Dambang Commune Council and Prek Dambang Commune Doctor to examine the body of the victim. They noted

. There were small bubbles coming out of the mouth

. There was a black bruise on his back.

According to experts and doctors, the victim died of Kampot fish poisoning.

The body has been handed over to the family for traditional rites. POST NEWS