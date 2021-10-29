Banteay Meanchey Province: Preliminary reports say that on the morning of October 29, 2021, a man who owns a gas station was seriously injured in a fire in front of O’Ambel Market, Sangkat O’Ambel, Serey Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

According to sources at the scene, the cause of the fire at the gas station was due to an electric spark when transferring fuel from the tanker. The accident caused two cars to catch fire and the owner was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital.



The same source said that the police used two fire trucks and worked to put out the fire for almost an hour.

Serey Sophorn police said that the gas station owner is named Chea Ly, a 68-year-old man.