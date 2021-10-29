Takeo: On October 27, 2021, at 1:40 AM, at Champa pagoda in Champa village, Champa commune, Prey Kabas district, Takeo province, there was a case of attempted murder and intentional damage caused by a suspect named Lahn Pheng.

The 27-year-old man living in the village used a machete to chase a 38-year-old monk named Mon Mat, who was sitting near his hut, but the monk saw him and ran into the room. The druken suspect used a large knife to cut the door and window of the pavilion and destroyed three Buddha statues and some other materials in the pavilion.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect and took him to the Prey Kabas District Police Inspectorate to build a case according to the procedure. POST NEWS