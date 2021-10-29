Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Woman & Dog Killed In Sihanoukville Apartment

Sihanoukville: According to initial reports, on October 29, at 9:40 am, a young Chinese woman found dead in apartment 2211, on the 22nd floor of a building located in Group 13, Village 01, Sangkat 03, Preah Sihanouk Province..

It is understood that the Chinese woman was living alone with a dog, which was lying dead next to her body. Police are believed to be treating the incident as a murder case.

At present, the police are conducting an autopsy, and the specific cause of death has not been disclosed.

