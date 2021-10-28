Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove a luxury car at speed, hit a wall of a house and a pole of electrical wires, causing severe damage to the car.

The incident happened at 1:05 AM on Thursday, October 28, 2021, along the new concrete road OIC, Neang Keo roundabout in Chroy Changva commune, Chroy Changva district.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Jaguar with Cambodian license plate MONIKA09 was seen traveling from north to south at ‘flying’ speed.

After the incident, the municipal police came down to the scene, and as there was no damage to state property, the police asked the car owner to settle with the house owner. The house owner did not demand money, and the luxury motor was towed away for repairs. POST NEWS