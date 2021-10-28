FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Multiple Deaths In Battambang Road 5 Crash

Battambang: On October 28, 2021, at 5:15 AM, on the stretch of National Road 5 under construction, a horrible traffic accident occurred near Moung Village, Moung Commune, Moung Russey District, Battambang Province.

The accident occurred between a Hyundai truck with license plate Kampong Chhnang 3A.1566, with an unknown driver who escaped. The truck was traveling from east to west and collided with a car with license plate Battambang 2B.2211 which was driving in the opposite direction.

After the police inspected the scene, they confirmed 5 men were killed- all were trapped in the car- and one man was seriously injured. and sent to Maung Russey District Referral Hospital. KPT

