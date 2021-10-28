Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the afternoon of October 28, 2021, announced the verdicts of 3 foreign defendants. They were sentenced to imprisonment for 2 years (for 2 accused) and 2 and a half years (for the other accused) for fraud and money laundering in Phnom Penh Phnom Penh.

1. Goyal Sandeep Kumar, a 38-year-old Indian man, was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

2. Tai Kokpoh, a 51-year-old Singaporean man, was sentenced to 2 years.

3. Mohibeen Lebe Mohammas Maharof, a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man, was sentence to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment.

The three defendants faced charges of aggravated fraud and money laundering, which took place in Phnom Penh from the beginning of January until January 15, 2021. The offenses are stipulated in Article 377, Article 380 of the Penal Code. And Article 38 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law.

Please be reminded that the three accused were arrested by the Phnom Penh Municipal Police on 16 January In 2021, they committed a crime in Phnom Penh in connection with a case of stealing money from a customer’s bank account. On January 15, 2021, 5 Canadia Bank customers complained to the authorities about the loss of money from bank accounts totaling around 100,000 US dollars.

The victims were told that their bank account was hacked and linked to www.canadias.com- a fraudulent website posing as Canadia Bank. Therefore, the suspect instructed the customer to enter confidential information. Suspicious customers checked the money in their account after, and found they had been cheated and gave this information to Canadia Bank.

After receiving the complaint, the police investigated and arrested the three foreigners and built a case file. The suspect was remanded in custody pending trial at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. KOHSANTEPHEAP