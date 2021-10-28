Phnom Penh: A Chinese woman, suspected of being drunk, drove a car at speed, swerved to the right and hit a tree.

The incident happened at 9:50 pm on October 27, 2021, along Sisowath Quay in front of Cambodian Naya in Chaktomuk Sangkat, Daun Penh District.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Chinese woman was seen driving a white Audi with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY 3766 from south to north at high speed. The car turned to the right and hit the sidewalk, broke 5 trees, but the car did not slow down and hit another tree.

After the incident, local authorities came down to the scene, and the car side agreed to pay compensation for any damage, ending the matter.