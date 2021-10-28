Sihanoukville: At 4 am on October 28, a Chinese man in Sihanoukville crashed through a fence and finally settled the matter after paying 2,000 US dollars.

It is reported that before the incident, the Chinese man drove a silver Toyota Tundra at high speed into the fence, causing damages. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

After the incident, the local police rushed to the scene to investigate and asked the Chinese man who caused the incident to pay 2,000 US dollars on the spot before allowing him to lift the car away.