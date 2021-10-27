Phnom Penh: At 3:35 am on October 27, 2021, a car crashed into a park which divides the road, causing damage along the Russian Federation in front of Bayon Shopping Mall, Sangkat Mittapheap, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh.

The blue BMW428i with license plate Phnom Penh 2BM-5321 was driven by a woman with five passengers.

Before the accident, the car was seen traveling from west to east at high speed.

After the incident, the police arrived and towed the car away to wait for legal procedures. POST NEWS