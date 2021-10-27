Phnom Penh: At 2:35 pm on October 26, 2021, there was a case of violence that caused the death of a woman at Borey Rong Roeung, on the 3rd floor, Room 19-3K, in Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

The victim, Ieng Eng, a 43-year-old housewife lived with her husband and two sons and daughters at the scene.

Before the incident, a woman, known as a moneylender was seen going up to the third floor and entering room 19K-3. The assailant jumped on the victim, which startled the neighbors who ran out and chased the suspect away.

On 4 pm on the same day, the victim’s husband and children from work and found the victim dead. This was reported to the authorities who came to check and carry out the autopsy, which confirmed that the victim had severe bruising on the abdomen.

After the incident and the inspection, the authorities handed over the body to the family to take for a traditional ceremony, the husband and children of the victim filed a complaint in Sangkat Prek Leap for the authorities to arrest the perpetrator and punish them according to law. POST NEWS