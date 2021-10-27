Phnom Penh: After completing the investigation for 4 days, Mr. Kim Manera, Investigating Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, on the evening of October 26, 2021, issued a temporary detention order for 3 Chinese women involved in cases of illegally attempting to smuggle babies to China.

The investigating judge decided to detain the three Chinese women after Deputy Prosecutor Soeur Lundy formally charged the suspects.

It should be reminded that three Chinese women were arrested on the afternoon of October 23, 2021 and sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

The three Chinese suspects are: 1. LI BINGRONG, female, 39 years old, 2. WEI QIUCHAN, female, 52 years old, and 3. ZHANG QIAN, female, 25 years old.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court, sources said that on the morning of October 20, 2021, the police force at the gate of Phnom Penh International Airport arrested three Chinese women, who each had an infant under the age of one, as they were intending to fly across the border to China.

After arresting the three Chinese women, the police at the Phnom Penh International Airport handed over the three suspects and the three infants to the Anti-Human Trafficking Department. The male and female infants, not older than 1 year, were handed over to the Department of Social Affairs by the Police Department of Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection for temporary adoption.

After the prosecution opened an investigation, the suspects were formally charged and sent to the investigating judge to be remanded in custody on the evening of October 26. NKD