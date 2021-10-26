Banteay Meanchey: According to the Anti-Drug Department, a crack down on drug trafficking resulted in the arrest of three suspects and forces confiscated more than 25 kilograms of drugs in Banteay Meanchey and Siem Reap provinces.



On October 22, 2021 at 11.30 minutes the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A1) cooperated with the specialized forces of the Department of External Intelligence and Technical Forces of Banteay Meanchey and Siem Reap Provincial Police to investigate and crack down on drug trafficking criminals at three different locations in Poipet city.



The detained suspects were named as SUCHAT WANSUWONG, male, Thai nationality (without passport), Leang Mab, alias Touch, male, 45 years old, Cambodian and Long Soleng, female, 35 years old, Khmer (wife of Leang Mab).



25 kg, 102.43 grams of drugs were seized- methamphetamine (ICE) in 25 large packs equal to 25 kg 031.78 g, 785 tablets of methamphetamine (WY) equal to 70.65 grams along with scales.



A LANDCRUISER 570 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AX-7997, 6 mobile phones, 7,955,000 Riels, 46,350 baht, $ 25,885 and jewelry were also taken.



Currently, the suspects and the seized evidence have been sent to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police to build a case to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court for legal procedures.