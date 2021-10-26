

Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove a car at high speed, swerved and hit a central divider, causing the car to overturn on the side of the road. Fortunately no one was injured.



The incident happened at 1:30 AM on October 26, 2021 at the Chenla traffic light along Street 217 in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources from the scene, before the incident, a silver Camry Hybrid car with license plate number RCAF 2-6357, driven by a man suspected of drunkenness was seen on Mao Tse Tung traveling from south to east. On reaching the scene, the car swerved to the west along Route 217 at high speed and hit concrete divider, causing the car to overturn. People helped to pull the car back onto its wheels.



After the incident, the local authorities came down to the scene and contacted the Traffic Bureau of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to lift the car and store it, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD