Phnom Penh, Please be informed that, on the night of October 24, 2021, the Kampong Speu Provincial Gendarmerie, under the direct command of Brigadier General Chou Sarun, conducted an operation for a MiG- 21 ‘MF-7121’, now out of service, to be moved to the Phnom Chum Reay Gendarmerie Training Center, Kampong Chhnang Province, for display in the Gendarmerie Museum.

The convoy left Pochentong International Airport on National Road 4, and took Road 51, National Road 5 and Road 44. At the same time, authorities also apologized for short roadblocks.



Brigadier General Eng Hoy, spokesman for the National Gendarmerie, said, “I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people who have agreed to make the convoy by the Gendarmerie a success.”