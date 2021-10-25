Phnom Penh, the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on the evening of October 25, 2021 confirmed that, from October 27 to 28, there will be moderate to heavy scattered rain mixed with strong gusts of wind. This may cause flooding in Kampot, Sihanoukville, Phnom Penh, Prey Veng, Svay Rieng, Kandal, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Kampong Chhnang, Pursat and Kampong Thom, Mondulkiri, Tbong-Khmum and Kampong Cham provinces. According to the weather conditions announcement.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology said that an active low pressure in the South China Sea is forecast on October 25, 2021, which may gradually develop into a typhoon, reaching southern Vietnam on October 27, 2021.

According to the forecast, the weather in the Kingdom of Cambodia from 27 to 28 October 2021 will be as follows:

Lowlands: Cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain mixed with moderate gusts of wind and risk of flooding in Phnom Penh, Prey Veng, Svay Rieng, Kandal, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Kampong Chhnang. Pursat and Kampong Thom provinces.

Dangrek and Cardamom Mountains: There will be moderate to heavy scattered rain mixed with strong gusts of wind, which may cause flash floods in Mondulkiri province, Tbong Khmum and Kampong Cham Provinces.

Coastal areas: Cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain mixed with gusts of wind which may cause flooding in Kampot and Sihanoukville provinces. There will be rain, wind and high waves at sea.

In light of the above-mentioned weather conditions, the public should be informed and take extra care to avoid any possible accidents.



The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has been closely monitoring this natural phenomenon and will provide further information in case of more changes.