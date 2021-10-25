Kandal Province: Two people left from drinking at a place called Pao Chen 68 brand, drove drunk, crashed and drowned on the night of October 22, 2021.

The incident occurred on National Road 21, south of Prek Sem Bridge 68 located in Prek Sem Village, Sampov Poun Commune, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province.



According to Koh Thom District Police, the victims were Hak Seng Lim, 34, a land dealer in Phnom Penh, and Seang Ry, a male resident of Pratheat Village, Prek Sdey Commune, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province.



The same source said that before the incident, the two victims left the bar and drove a Lexus RX300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-5293, from west to east. When driving to the scene from the concrete road up National Road 21, the car crashed into the canal and sank. Both men died at the scene.



According to information from the authorities, the victim was driving under the influence of alcohol at high speed, lacking caution, and swerved.



Immediately after the incident, the specialized force and the administrative post arrived at the scene to help retrieve the two bodies and the car was taken to the Koh Thom District Inspectorate. MCPN