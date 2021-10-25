Battambang Province : According to information from the Battambang Provincial Gendarmerie on Monday, October 25, 2021, forces have arrested an Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) officer, after beating a man on the head and threatening him with a gun at around 2 am on October 24 in Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province .

According to the provincial military official, the suspect is Chhay Sereybot, a 30-year-old male officer of the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) from Trapeang Chhouk Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The official added that the arrest of the Anti-Corruption Unit official was based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, Rom Chantha Pros. 25 years old, a military man living in O’Daleu village, Beng Reang commune, Kamrieng district. Allegedly, the suspect pulled out a pistol, hit the victim over the head and even fired threats.

According to Rom Chantha, the incident between him and Chhay Sereyboth started from a “verbal conflict while drinking”.

The Provincial Gendarmerie Officer continued that after receiving the complaint, the Kamrieng District Gendarmerie intervened at the scene and immediately arrested the suspect on charges of “attempted murder”.

It should be noted that according to the preliminary investigation of the military police officers, the assailant had already pulled out a pistol and hit the victim on the head. Five more shots were fired to intimidate the victims. NKD