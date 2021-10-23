Phnom Penh : Representatives of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court opened an investigation into three Chinese women on the afternoon of October 23, 2021, after the police force of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Department sent them to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for attempting to take babies out of the country.

Authorities identified the three Chinese suspects as follows:

1. LI BINGRONG, 39 years old, 2. WEI QIUCHAN, 52 years old, and 3. ZHANG QIAN, 25 years old.

On the morning of October 20, 2021, police at the gate of Phnom Penh International Airport arrested the three Chinese women with three babies as they attempted to fly to China.

After arresting the three Chinese women, the police at the Phnom Penh International Airport handed over the three suspects and the three infants, to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Department for further proceedings.

Accordingly, the suspect was sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court by the Anti-Trafficking Office to build a case. The male and female infants, all under 1 year old, were handed over to the Ministry of Social Affairs by the Police Department of Anti-Human Trafficking and Protection of Minors for temporary adoption.

Currently, the case is in the hands of Mr. Soeur Lundy, Deputy Prosecutor to open an investigation, which has not yet been completed, and the prosecutor sent the suspect back to the authorities and will continue the proceedings on Sunday. NKD