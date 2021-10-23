Crime FEATURED Latest 

Six Arrested With Nearly 3kg Of Methamphetamine

Phnom Penh: On the morning of October 23, 2021, the specialized police force of the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior presented a group of suspects and nearly 3 kilograms of drugs that were seized in Phnom Penh.


On October 19, 2021, at 13:50, the anti-drug and anti-money laundering departments raided a flower shop on Mekong River Road, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.
Six suspects were detained, including one woman. Methamphetamine (ICE) with a weight of 2.847.01 kg was seized.

The suspects and evidence will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to continue the procedure. NKD

