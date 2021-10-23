Phnom Penh: At 1:20 AM on October 23, 2021, a drunken man parked his car on the sidewalk next to the sewerage canal, fell asleep for a while, regained consciousness and drove into the water and disappeared. Fortunately, the people came to help him out after the incident along Street 105 in front of house No. 279 in Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkar Morn.

Prior to the incident, a drunken man was seen driving a silver 2017 Ford with license plate Phnom Penh 2AT 8678, driving north to south. While driving to the scene above, stopped on the sidewalk next to the sewer and did not turn off the engine. After a while, the driver woke up and drove on, but plunged headlong into the sewage, submerging the car.

After the incident, the local police contacted the city traffic police to measure and lift the vehicle out of the water and temporarily store it at the land traffic office, waiting for legal procedures. POST NEWS