Phnom Penh: A Camry hit a concrete divider, causing it to turn upside down at 1 am on the 23rd October 2021.



According to sources from the scene, a white Camry Hybrid with license plate Phnom Penh 2AE-8191 was driven along Mao Tse Tung fat high speed. It hit the divider and flipped onto its roof. Three men and a woman were seen crawling out of the car with minor injuries.



After the accident, the driver and his passengers fled the scene, leaving the car behind. It was stored at the Office of Road Traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police waiting for the matter to be resolved later. NKD