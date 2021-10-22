Phnom Penh: A man who was apparently very drunk drove a car into a park dividing the road at 2:20 AM on October 22, 2021, along the Boulevard of the Russian Federation in Sangkat Monorom, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

Sources said that before the incident, a Toyota Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2AC-5773 was traveling along Russian Federation Boulevard from west to east to return home. Back. While driving to the scene, another car was traveling in the same direction and turned into Street 109, causing him to step on the brakes and turn the steering wheel hitting the park in the middle of the road. The accident also did not cause any injuries and the driver escaped leaving his car behind.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and contacted the traffic police to lift the car and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the car owner to come and solve the matter later. NKD