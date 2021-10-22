Tbong Khmum Province: Motorbikes with no import duty were found in Memot Market, Memot Commune, Memot District, Tbong Khmum Province. 98 units were taken away, waiting for the owner to pay the tax according to the law.

The crackdown on joint forces led by Mr. Preap Karath, Mobile Chief of Area 6, was launched on October 22, 2021 in Memot Market, Memot Commune, Memot District, Tbong Khmum Province.

As a result, 98 motorcycles of all kinds were seized.

At present, all 98 motorbikes have been transported by the mobile customs force for temporary holding on National Road 7, Krek Commune, Ponhea Krek District to follow the customs and excise procedures.

There is a consensus that the presence of duty-free motorcycles throughout the country is not only an expression of inequality, not only in society, but also a significant loss of state tax revenue. Tax payments should be made in accordance with specific legal principles. NOKORWAT