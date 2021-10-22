Phnom Penh: The Tonle Bassac Administrative Police Force, in cooperation with the Police Force of the Office for the Prevention of Human Trafficking and the Protection of Minors and the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Force, cracked down on illegal human trafficking cases at 6E, Street 312, Group 29, Village 5, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Mon. Authorities arrested two foreign suspects on October 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

Police say the two suspects were named ISLAM ESHARUL, male, 31 years old, and MD HABIB MIA Male, 26 years old, both Bangladeshi nationals.

The two suspects have been sent to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police for legal action. *The crimes are not mentioned, but appears to be related to ‘Poipet Online Casinos‘.