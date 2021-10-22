Phnom Penh: According to initial reports, at 5:25 pm on October 21, Phnom Penh police seized 2 packets of drugs at GST Passenger Transport Company, which were transported from Preah Vihear Province to the capital.

It is reported that the Cambodian anti-drug police and the local police immediately rushed to the GST passenger transport company near Psar Thmey after receiving the information. Two packets of drugs hidden in a bag were seized on the spot.

Currently, the police are investigating the package sender and recipient information. More details are expected later.