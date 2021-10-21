Phnom Penh: According to initial reports, at 10:30 am on October 21, a man shot himself at a PTT gas station in Dankor District , Phnom Penh . It is believed that the man, about 30 years old, was a military policeman, and shot himself in the temple in the restroom of the gas station.

It is understood that after receiving a report from members of the public, the local police immediately rushed to the scene to investigate.

UPDATE: Police confirmed the deceased was named Ley Sokret. 34, a military officer and owner of the gas station. Financial troubles were blamed for the suicide.