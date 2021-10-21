Battambang Province: After border patrol officers found more than 500 bullets and magazines on October 19, further investigations led to the discovery of a large number of AKs and 1 machine gun.

It is understood that at the time, the patrol was patrolling the border in Kamrieng, Battambang. When they came to a creek, they found a cement bag, so they opened it for inspection. 507 rounds of 12.7mm bullets (used for light infantry machine guns) and 42 magazines were found.

After the police investigated nearby, they found a large number of AK rifles and 1 machine gun in the stream.

According to the patrol, a suspect was spotted, and he fled over the Thai border. Currently, the military is investigating the case jointly with the Thai military.