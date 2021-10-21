Battambang: An explosion occurred while a tanker was transferring fuel at just past 4 pm on October 20, 2021 in Chheu Teal village, Chheu Teal commune, Banan district, Battambang province.

Preliminary information from the authorities confirmed that before the incident, a tanker loaded with gasoline came to transfer fuel into a storage tank at the scene. Some form of spark ignited in the fuel tank causing and explosion and fire. The flames spread to a large house, but the exact extent of the damage is still unknown.

The house sells construction materials and also sells gasoline, the owner of which is Man Chai, a trader. Immediately, the fire brigade of the district police inspectorate as well as the Battambang provincial police commissioner intervened to put out the fire in time by using several fire trucks. RASMEI