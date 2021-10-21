Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Fuel Explosion In Battambang

cne 26 Views 0 Comments , ,

Battambang: An explosion occurred while a tanker was transferring fuel at just past 4 pm on October 20, 2021 in Chheu Teal village, Chheu Teal commune, Banan district, Battambang province.

Preliminary information from the authorities confirmed that before the incident, a tanker loaded with gasoline came to transfer fuel into a storage tank at the scene. Some form of spark ignited in the fuel tank causing and explosion and fire. The flames spread to a large house, but the exact extent of the damage is still unknown.

The house sells construction materials and also sells gasoline, the owner of which is Man Chai, a trader. Immediately, the fire brigade of the district police inspectorate as well as the Battambang provincial police commissioner intervened to put out the fire in time by using several fire trucks. RASMEI

You May Also Like

Siem Reap Province Issues Forms For Entry

cne 0

Kampot Water Levels ‘Under Control’

cne 0

……And A Python In A Penh Tree

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *