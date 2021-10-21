Phnom Penh: A man died at the scene after a PCX motorcycle was hit by an ALPHARD car driven by a foreigner (EDIT: now confirmed as Chinese). The motorcyclist was dragged nearly 50 meters after the crash, which occurred at around 11 pm on October 20, 2021 in front of Borey Chip Mong along Oknha Mong Reththy Street in Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as Thong Dina, male, 29 years old, driving a car for a company and living in Phum Bayap, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the victim was seen riding a white PCX motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1GO-0318 along Oknha Mong Rithy Street from west to east. When he arrived at the scene he turned left to cross the road and do a u-turn. A black ALPHARD luxury car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AV-2799 driven by a foreign man came from the east at ‘flying’ speed, hit the motorcycle from the full side, dragged it nearly 50 meters, causing the victim to die at the scene immediately. The car continued to drive on and attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by local people. The driver and the car were handed over to the authorities. NKD