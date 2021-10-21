Kandal: A group of suspects stealing dogs were arrested by the police at 12:05 on October 19, 2021 in Prek Dong village, Kampong Svay commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

The suspects are 4 males

1. Veng Seila, alias Khly, 24 years old, fromKampong Sambour Leu village, Prek Thmey commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province (detained).

2. Leng Vannara, alias Tung, 29 years old, from Svay Leu village, Prek Thmey commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province (detained and was previously imprisoned for 6 months).

3. Phorn Pich, alias Srun, 28 years old, from Prek Ta Duong Village, Prek Thmey Commune, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province (detained).

4. Yem Chivoan, 23 years old, from Prek Ta Duong Village, Prek Thmey Commune, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province (escaped).



Captured evidence:

1 / A black Suzuki Smash motorcycle, blue, 2009 model, with license plate number 1H.1590.

2 / Two dogs,

3 / A black NOKIA mobile phone.

4 / A blue Vfone mobile phone.

5 / A blue HUAWEI mobile phone.

6 / A dog catching device, made of bamboo, 1.20 meters long and 1.60 meters long, will have a black rubber band mixed with black cloth.

According to the source, on October 18, 2021, at 9:30, the suspect named Leng Vannara, alias Tung and Yem Chivoan met with Veng Seila, alias Kly and Phorn Pich. Riding two motorcycles, they left Svay Rom commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province to catch dogs, when the motorbike arrived in Sangkat Prek Thmei, Khan Chbar Ampov (Street 110), the suspects caught a black dog and rode to Kien Svay district.



Arriving on a motorbike to Prek Dong village, Kampong Svay commune, Kandal province, a group of suspects caught another dog and were spotted by police. The suspect, Yem Chivan, a male, escaped on a motorcycle.



In front of the police, the three suspects confessed that they, along with Yem Chivoan, were indeed involved in the theft.



The suspect, along with exhibits, are currently being held in custody at the Kien Svay District Police Inspectorate. POST NEWS