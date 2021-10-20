Phnom Penh: After being criticized for a Facebook video, Ms. Chom Chan, who is known as the sister of the sexy actress, Miss Denny Quan has now come forward to apologize to the public and the public.

The apology from Ms. Chom Chan after she was severely criticized by the public and users of social media, especially Lok Chumteav Hun Sinath on the action that she took a plastic doll to the video for inappropriate activities that lead to social moral abuse and degraded the values ​​of Cambodian women.

Ms. Chom Chan came forward to apologize, saying that she would like to apologize for any inadvertent mistakes in the video broadcast live on Facebook, adding that it was a simple joke and there were no bad intentions.

Because of the constructive guidance and criticism from many members of the public on social media, she woke up and realized her unintentional mistakes. She publicly apologizes to all on social media.

On the afternoon of October 19, 2021, Ms. Chom Chan also posted a video apologizing to Lok Chumteav Hun Sinath: “I apologize to Lok Chumteav Ming Hun Sinath and the people on Facebook for inadvertently making a mistake in the video activities with plastic dolls.”

KPT