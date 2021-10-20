Battambang: Border guards found a stash of more than 500 bullets while patrolling the target of Kamrieng district, Battambang province.

Preliminary information from the police confirmed that while the guards were patrolling along the border line, they found a bag near a stream. Once checked, it was found that there were many bullets and magazines had been left.



The discovery was made at around 5 pm on October 19 at Thmey village, Trang commune, Kamrieng district. The ammunition found was 507 rounds of 12.7mm rounds (used for light infantry machine guns) and 42 rounds of AK ammunition.



All the ammunition is currently being stored at the 53rd Brigade headquarters for further investigation. RASMEI